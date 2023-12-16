In Portland, Oregon on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) face Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17).

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 698.2 1274.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.4 55.4 Fantasy Rank 3 57

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 18.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers' -158 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.8 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 113.7 per outing (15th in league).

Portland loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 41.1 rebounds per game, 26th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.2.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA). They are making 1.6 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.6 per game at 33.1%.

Portland forces 15.6 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.9 (26th in NBA).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.3 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 boards per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 119.4 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 117.0 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. it collects 42.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, while its opponents grab 46.0 per contest.

The Mavericks knock down 15.9 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.4% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.2 per game their opponents make at a 37.4% rate.

Dallas has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA play) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -7.0 2.5 Usage Percentage 22.7% 35.3% True Shooting Pct 53.7% 61.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.7% 12.1% Assist Pct 15.3% 41.2%

