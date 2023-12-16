Should you bet on Teddy Blueger to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blueger stats and insights

Blueger has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

Blueger's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:43 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:32 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.