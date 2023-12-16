Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (11-8), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 boards per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic provides 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are getting 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.
- Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Dwight Powell is putting up 4.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 72.4% of his shots from the field.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|105.2
|Points Avg.
|118.2
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|37%
