The Dallas Mavericks (11-8), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 boards per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic provides 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are getting 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Dwight Powell is putting up 4.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 72.4% of his shots from the field.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Mavericks 105.2 Points Avg. 118.2 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118 43.6% Field Goal % 46.4% 33.8% Three Point % 37%

