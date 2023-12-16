Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- The average over/under for Portland's outings this season is 220.5, 14.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Portland has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win six times (27.3%) in those contests.
- Portland has a record of 3-13, a 18.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|17
|70.8%
|119.4
|226.2
|117
|230.7
|233.1
|Trail Blazers
|4
|17.4%
|106.8
|226.2
|113.7
|230.7
|223.5
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total five times.
- Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Portland is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 117 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|11-12
|8-8
|11-12
|Mavericks
|13-11
|4-4
|17-7
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|106.8
|119.4
|29
|6
|3-0
|12-6
|1-2
|14-4
|113.7
|117
|16
|21
|9-6
|4-0
|6-9
|4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.