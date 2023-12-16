The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

The average over/under for Portland's outings this season is 220.5, 14.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Portland has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win six times (27.3%) in those contests.

Portland has a record of 3-13, a 18.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 17 70.8% 119.4 226.2 117 230.7 233.1 Trail Blazers 4 17.4% 106.8 226.2 113.7 230.7 223.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total five times.

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 117 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 11-12 8-8 11-12 Mavericks 13-11 4-4 17-7

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Mavericks 106.8 Points Scored (PG) 119.4 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-6 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 6-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

