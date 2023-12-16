The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers lost their last game 122-114 against the Jazz on Thursday. In the loss, Scoot Henderson paced the Trail Blazers with 23 points.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0 0 0 Jerami Grant PF Out Concussion 22.1 3.8 2.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Seth Curry: Questionable (Ankle), Josh Green: Questionable (Elbow)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.