The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on December 16, 2023 at Moda Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.2% from the field, five% lower than the 48.2% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fifth.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 117 points, Portland is 1-2.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers score 104.4 points per game, four less than away (108.4). On defense they concede 114.3 points per game at home, one more than on the road (113.3).

Portland is allowing more points at home (114.3 per game) than away (113.3).

The Trail Blazers average 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (22.2) than on the road (22.4).

Trail Blazers Injuries