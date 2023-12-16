Moda Center is where the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) and Dallas Mavericks (15-9) will go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Deandre Ayton is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arena: Moda Center

Location: Portland, Oregon

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their most recent game to the Jazz, 122-114, on Thursday. Scoot Henderson led the way with 23 points, plus two boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Scoot Henderson 23 2 10 1 0 2 Toumani Camara 18 6 0 0 0 3 Duop Reath 15 5 0 1 1 3

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 boards per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ayton posts 13.0 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Jabari Walker's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards per game.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 7.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 18.7 5.8 4.0 1.2 0.2 2.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.6 2.2 4.8 0.7 0.3 1.7 Jerami Grant 13.4 2.0 1.8 0.8 0.7 1.9 Scoot Henderson 10.9 2.7 4.2 0.4 0.2 1.2 Toumani Camara 9.2 5.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 1.2

