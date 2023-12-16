Shaedon Sharpe, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 16
Moda Center is where the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) and Dallas Mavericks (15-9) will go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Deandre Ayton is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers dropped their most recent game to the Jazz, 122-114, on Thursday. Scoot Henderson led the way with 23 points, plus two boards and 10 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Scoot Henderson
|23
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Toumani Camara
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duop Reath
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 boards per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ayton posts 13.0 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
- Jabari Walker's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards per game.
- Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 7.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
Watch Sharpe, Luka Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|18.7
|5.8
|4.0
|1.2
|0.2
|2.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.6
|2.2
|4.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Jerami Grant
|13.4
|2.0
|1.8
|0.8
|0.7
|1.9
|Scoot Henderson
|10.9
|2.7
|4.2
|0.4
|0.2
|1.2
|Toumani Camara
|9.2
|5.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|1.2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.