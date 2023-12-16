The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Myers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

