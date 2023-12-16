Can we anticipate Vince Dunn scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • Dunn has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 63 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

