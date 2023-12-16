The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1, winners of four in a row) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks are 7-3-0 while putting up 35 goals against 23 goals conceded. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (19.4%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Canucks 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 20-9-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in contests that have required overtime.

Vancouver has earned 11 points (5-4-1) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canucks recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vancouver has four points (2-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 23 games, earning 37 points from those contests.

This season, Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 6-2-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 19th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 15th 30.4 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30 13th 21st 17.2% Power Play % 26.67% 5th 32nd 71.58% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.