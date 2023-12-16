The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Considering a wager on Gourde? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In four of 31 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 31 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Gourde Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +31 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

