Andrei Kuzmenko will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Sunday at United Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Kuzmenko interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 13:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Kuzmenko has a goal in six games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 28 Games 3 17 Points 5 6 Goals 3 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.