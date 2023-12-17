Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
Can we anticipate Brock Boeser finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boeser stats and insights
- Boeser has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 25.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|3
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:19
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:29
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.