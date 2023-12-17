Brock Boeser will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Considering a wager on Boeser? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is +10.

Boeser has a goal in 13 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Boeser has a point in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 13 of 31 games this year, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boeser has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Boeser has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 36 Points 4 22 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

