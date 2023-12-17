How to Watch the Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to NBCS-CHI and NHL Network to see the Blackhawks attempt to hold off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 75 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the NHL with 116 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|31
|15
|28
|43
|16
|15
|54.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|31
|9
|30
|39
|21
|15
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|31
|11
|27
|38
|11
|16
|49.5%
|Brock Boeser
|31
|22
|14
|36
|12
|11
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|31
|2
|25
|27
|24
|7
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.6 goals per game (104 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- With 67 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|29
|12
|12
|24
|27
|25
|40.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|23
|6
|10
|16
|12
|13
|55.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|29
|9
|5
|14
|10
|23
|47.8%
|Nick Foligno
|29
|4
|8
|12
|9
|21
|45.5%
|Seth Jones
|27
|0
|11
|11
|30
|12
|-
