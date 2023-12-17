Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to NBCS-CHI and NHL Network to see the Blackhawks attempt to hold off the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Canucks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 75 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the NHL with 116 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).

In their past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 31 15 28 43 16 15 54.3% Quinn Hughes 31 9 30 39 21 15 - Elias Pettersson 31 11 27 38 11 16 49.5% Brock Boeser 31 22 14 36 12 11 25% Filip Hronek 31 2 25 27 24 7 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.6 goals per game (104 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With 67 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players