Sunday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the heavily favored Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2, -200 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1, +165 moneyline odds) at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the 15 times this season the Canucks have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 11-4 in those games.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 28 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 28.6%, of those games.

Vancouver is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Chicago is 5-11 when it is underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.1 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.1 2.3 6 17.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-5 3-5-2 6.3 1.8 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.8 3.4 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

