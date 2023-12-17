The Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) at home on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.

The Canucks have gone 6-3-1 in the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). They have allowed 23 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)

Canucks (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Canucks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-2-3 in overtime contests on their way to a 20-9-2 overall record.

Vancouver is 5-4-1 (11 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Vancouver has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Canucks are 18-4-1 in the 23 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 37 points).

In the nine games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-2-1 to register 13 points.

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-4-2 (20 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Canucks finished 10-5-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 1st 3.74 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 1st 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.59 30th 28th 28.1 Shots 27.2 30th 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 28th 6th 25.45% Power Play % 9.89% 31st 23rd 77.08% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

