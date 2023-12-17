J.T. Miller and Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (43 points), via registered 15 goals and 28 assists.

Quinn Hughes has nine goals and 30 assists, equaling 39 points (1.3 per game).

Elias Pettersson's total of 38 points is via 11 goals and 27 assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 5-2-2. He has given up 23 goals (2.48 goals against average) and recorded 261 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.1 shots per game and shooting 13.5%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 24 total points (0.8 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 16 points this season, including six goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-10-1 on the season, allowing 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) and amassing 346 saves with an .872% save percentage (65th in the league).

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 1st 3.74 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 1st 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.59 30th 28th 28.1 Shots 27.2 30th 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 28th 6th 25.45% Power Play % 9.89% 31st 23rd 77.08% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

