The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1, losers of three straight) at United Center. The game on Sunday, December 17 begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have put together an 11-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Vancouver has gone 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 116 (1st) Goals 67 (30th) 75 (3rd) Goals Allowed 104 (27th) 28 (3rd) Power Play Goals 9 (30th) 22 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver went over four times.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 1.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 116 total goals this season, averaging 3.7 per game.

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up just 75 goals to rank third.

They have a league-best goal differential of +41 this season.

