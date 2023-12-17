Bookmakers have listed player props for J.T. Miller, Connor Bedard and others when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Miller has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 43 points in 31 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Quinn Hughes has picked up 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 30 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Elias Pettersson's 38 points this season have come via 11 goals and 27 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 7 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard's 12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games for Chicago add up to 24 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 16 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 10 assists in 23 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2

