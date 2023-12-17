When the Vancouver Canucks play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in five of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

Joshua's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 15:44 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:12 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

