Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- Joshua has scored in five of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Joshua has no points on the power play.
- Joshua's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:12
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
