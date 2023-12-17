Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Elias Pettersson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson has scored in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- Pettersson's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
