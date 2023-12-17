Elias Pettersson will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Looking to wager on Pettersson's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Elias Pettersson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:51 per game on the ice, is +8.

In nine of 31 games this year, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points 11 times.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 38 Points 5 11 Goals 2 27 Assists 3

