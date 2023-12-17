Can we expect Filip Hronek lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

  • Hronek has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hronek has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

