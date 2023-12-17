The Vancouver Canucks, with Filip Hronek, are in action Sunday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Hronek against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Filip Hronek vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus rating of +20, while averaging 24:08 on the ice per game.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 31 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hronek has a point in 21 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Hronek has an assist in 20 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Hronek goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 27 Points 1 2 Goals 0 25 Assists 1

