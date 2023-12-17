Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Mikheyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
