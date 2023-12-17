The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Mikheyev against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 14:24 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in 13 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 27 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mikheyev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 27 Games 1 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

