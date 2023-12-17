J.T. Miller will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Miller in the Canucks-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In 15 of 31 games this season, Miller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Miller has a point in 23 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points 13 times.

Miller has an assist in 16 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Miller's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 43 Points 3 15 Goals 1 28 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.