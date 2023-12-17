Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 131-120 loss to the Mavericks (his previous action) Grant produced 27 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Grant's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.4 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.5 PRA -- 28.5 27.3 PR -- 26.3 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Warriors

Grant has taken 16.9 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 15.5% and 15.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 115.7 points per contest.

The Warriors concede 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 25.1 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 37 24 5 3 1 0 1 2/8/2023 40 22 4 1 1 1 0 12/30/2022 41 19 3 5 1 0 0

