Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- Zadorov has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- Zadorov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
