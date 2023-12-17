The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

  • Zadorov has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Zadorov has no points on the power play.
  • Zadorov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

