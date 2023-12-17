The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadorov recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.