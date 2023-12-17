Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
Should you bet on Nils Hoglander to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoglander stats and insights
- In nine of 29 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
- Hoglander's shooting percentage is 22.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:54
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.