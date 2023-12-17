Should you bet on Nils Hoglander to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

  • In nine of 29 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
  • Hoglander's shooting percentage is 22.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:00 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:54 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.