Should you bet on Phillip Di Giuseppe to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

