For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Pius Suter a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Suter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

