Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Pius Suter a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Suter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
