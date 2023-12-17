In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Quinn Hughes to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Hughes has picked up one goal and 15 assists on the power play.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.