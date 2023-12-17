Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Quinn Hughes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +24.

Hughes has scored a goal in eight of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 21 of 31 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 104 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 31 Games 3 39 Points 2 9 Goals 0 30 Assists 2

