For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In eight of 31 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

Lafferty averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.6%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:34 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:34 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.