For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafferty stats and insights

  • In eight of 31 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Lafferty has zero points on the power play.
  • Lafferty averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:34 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:34 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.