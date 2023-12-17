Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lafferty stats and insights
- In eight of 31 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Lafferty has zero points on the power play.
- Lafferty averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.