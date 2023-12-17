Shaedon Sharpe and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 16, Sharpe put up seven points in a 131-120 loss versus the Mavericks.

Below we will break down Sharpe's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.7 18.4 Rebounds -- 5.5 5.7 Assists -- 3.5 4.2 PRA -- 26.7 28.3 PR -- 23.2 24.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Sharpe's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.8 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 115.7 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.1 assists per contest, the Warriors are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 42 26 6 5 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.