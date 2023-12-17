The Golden State Warriors (11-14) square off against Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, December 17, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 708.6 919.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.5 40.0 Fantasy Rank 20 60

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (posting 107.4 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 114.4 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a -169 scoring differential.

Portland loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 41.2 rebounds per game, 26th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.3.

The Trail Blazers hit 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.0 (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.7 per game (26th in league) and force 15.5 (second in NBA).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry averages 29.0 points, 4.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game, making 46.9% of shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 5.0 made 3-pointers per contest (first in league).

The Warriors average 115.8 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 115.7 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

Golden State is second in the league at 47.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 43.6 its opponents average.

The Warriors knock down 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 37.2% from deep (12th in the NBA). They are making 2.7 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 34.8%.

Golden State has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (27th in NBA action), 2.5 more than the 12.6 it forces on average (22nd in the league).

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -6.8 -1.0 Usage Percentage 22.4% 31.2% True Shooting Pct 53.5% 66.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 7.7% Assist Pct 14.8% 21.5%

