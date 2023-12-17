Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 17?
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Teddy Blueger light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Blueger has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
- Blueger's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
