On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (9-11) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-BA

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per game.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Jabari Walker averages 7.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry puts up 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Warriors.

The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.

Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dario Saric gets the Warriors 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors are receiving 5.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Warriors 105.2 Points Avg. 114.8 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.5 43.6% Field Goal % 45.3% 33.8% Three Point % 36.9%

