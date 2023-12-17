Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-14) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in six of 24 games this season.
- Portland's matchups this season have a 221.8-point average over/under, 10.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Portland has an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Portland has won three of its 17 games, or 17.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|12
|48%
|115.8
|223.2
|115.7
|230.1
|228.5
|Trail Blazers
|6
|25%
|107.4
|223.2
|114.4
|230.1
|223.9
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Portland has been better against the spread away (9-5-0) than at home (2-8-0) this year.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 115.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.7 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|11-13
|8-9
|12-12
|Warriors
|10-15
|2-6
|15-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Warriors
|107.4
|115.8
|29
|11
|3-1
|7-6
|1-3
|8-5
|114.4
|115.7
|17
|20
|8-5
|2-3
|6-7
|4-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.