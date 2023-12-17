The Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (11-14) at Moda Center on Sunday, December 17 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers' most recent game was a 131-120 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday. Anfernee Simons scored a team-best 33 points for the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -4.5 232.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.