The Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-14) on December 17, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Portland is 4-5 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.

The Trail Blazers score 8.3 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Warriors allow (115.7).

Portland is 1-3 when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers put up 106 points per game, 2.4 less than on the road (108.4). Defensively they concede 116 points per game at home, 2.7 more than away (113.3).

At home Portland is giving up 116 points per game, 2.7 more than it is away (113.3).

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.7 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (22.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries