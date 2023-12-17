Stephen Curry is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Jerami Grant has recorded 22.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).

Grant has averaged 2.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (2.5).

Grant has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -125)

Sunday's points prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 29.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (4.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).

Curry's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Curry's five made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 16.4 points Klay Thompson scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Sunday (18.5).

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Thompson has picked up 2.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (2.5).

He has made three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.