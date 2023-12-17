Shaedon Sharpe, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 17
Moda Center is where the Golden State Warriors (11-14) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) will square off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Stephen Curry and Shaedon Sharpe are players to watch for the Warriors and Trail Blazers, respectively.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-BA
Trail Blazers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Mavericks on Saturday, 131-120. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed six assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|33
|8
|6
|2
|0
|2
|Jerami Grant
|27
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Scoot Henderson
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Sharpe's averages for the season are 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Jerami Grant gives 22.4 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Trail Blazers get 12.7 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.
- The Trail Blazers receive 16.1 points per game from Malcolm Brogdon, plus 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists.
- The Trail Blazers receive 7.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|18.4
|5.7
|4.2
|1.1
|0.2
|2.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.6
|2.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
|Scoot Henderson
|12.2
|3.0
|4.4
|0.4
|0.3
|1.3
|Anfernee Simons
|13.8
|1.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
|Jerami Grant
|13.5
|2.1
|1.3
|0.7
|0.6
|1.5
