At Moda Center on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Golden State Warriors (11-14) at 9:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-4.5) 232.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-4.5) 233.5 -172 +144 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 115.7 (20th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers' -169 scoring differential (being outscored by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 107.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 114.4 per contest (17th in league).

These teams are scoring 223.2 points per game between them, 9.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 11-13-0 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Warriors +1800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.