For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Tyler Myers a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 104 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

