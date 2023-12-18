Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Prop bets for Wennberg are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Wennberg has a goal in four of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 32 games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Wennberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wennberg has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 12 Points 5 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 4

