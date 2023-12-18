D.K. Metcalf has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 259.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Metcalf's 93 targets have resulted in 51 grabs for a team-best 864 yards (72.0 per game) and seven scores so far this year.

Metcalf vs. the Eagles

Metcalf vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

26 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is allowing 259.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 29 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Eagles' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this season.

Metcalf has received 20.9% of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (93 targets).

He is averaging 9.3 yards per target (22nd in NFL play), picking up 864 yards on 93 passes thrown his way.

In five of 12 games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (26.9% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Metcalf has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (30.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 134 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

