Seeking D'Wayne Eskridge's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep D'Wayne Eskridge and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Eskridge's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Eskridge 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Eskridge Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Browns 0 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 12 49ers 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.